Game recap: Minnesota Vikings 29, New Orleans Saints 19

Minneapolis - A rugged defense and a quick-strike passing attack led the Minnesota Vikings to a 29-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in the season opener for both teams.
Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford had a strong outing, going 25 of 30 for 315 yards with three TDs.
His top targets were Stefon Diggs (seven catches for 93 yards) and Adam Thielen (nine catches for 157 yards). Rookie running back Dalvin Cook carried the ball 22 times for 127 yards.
Penalties hurt the Saints as they had six for 52 yards, two of which were for 15 yards and extended the Vikings' opening scoring drive. The Vikings also won on third down, converting on 8 of 13 of their attempts while the Saints were 4 of 11.
Attendance was 66,606. It was the Saints' first game at U.S. Bank Stadium. New Orleans opens up the home portion of its schedule Sunday vs. New England (0-1) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Saints stat leaders
Drew Brees, 27 of 37 for 291 yards
Alvin Kamara, seven carries for 18 yards
Coby Fleener, five catches for 54 yards and one TD
Vikings stat leaders
Sam Bradford, 27 of 32 for 346 yards and three TDs
Dalvin Cook, 22 carries for 127 yards
Adam Thielen, nine catches for 157 yards