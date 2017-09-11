Game recap: Baltimore Ravens 14, New Orleans Saints 13

The New Orleans Saints ended their 2017 preseason campaign with a 14-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints had a chance to win but Wil Lutz 's 59-yard field-goal attempt with 13 seconds left missed to the right.

The real season for the Saints begins Monday, Sept. 11 against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis. It's the first game of an opening weekend doubleheader of ESPN's "Monday Night Football" with a 6:10 p.m. kickoff.

Most of the Saints' starters - including star quarterback Drew Brees - sat out the final game leaving the action to players who are battling to make the final 53-man roster, which has to be completed by Saturday afternoon. However, two starters, center Max Unger and rookie left tackle Ryan Ramczyk, played and got significant playing time in the first half.

Chase Daniel started at quarterback and played the entire first half before giving way to Ryan Nassib . Garrett Grayson entered the game in the fourth quarter.

It wasn't the cleanest of games as both teams committed two turnovers and the Saints had a field goal blocked. But several players flashed for the Saints including linebacker Adam Bighill, running back Daniel Lasco, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (sack-forced fumble), running back Travaris Cadet and cornerback Arthur Maulet (forced fumble-fumble recovery). The Saints finished preseason with a 2-2 record, while the Ravens wrapped up preseason at 4-0.

Key stats

New Orleans Saints

Chase Daniel, 11 of 19 for 103 yards with one TD

Daniel Lasco, five carries for 30 yards

Travaris Cadet, five catches for 26 yards

Baltimore Ravens

Thaddeus Lewis, 8 of 13 for 55 yards

Bobby Rainey, nine carries for 42 yards and one TD