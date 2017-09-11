Game recap: Baltimore Ravens 14, New Orleans Saints 13

The New Orleans Saints ended their 2017 preseason campaign with a 14-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints had a chance to win but
The real season for the Saints begins Monday, Sept. 11 against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis. It's the first game of an opening weekend doubleheader of ESPN's "Monday Night Football" with a 6:10 p.m. kickoff.
Most of the Saints' starters - including star quarterback Drew Brees - sat out the final game leaving the action to players who are battling to make the final 53-man roster, which has to be completed by Saturday afternoon. However, two starters, center
It wasn't the cleanest of games as both teams committed two turnovers and the Saints had a field goal blocked. But several players flashed for the Saints including linebacker Adam Bighill, running back Daniel Lasco, defensive end
Key stats
New Orleans Saints
Chase Daniel, 11 of 19 for 103 yards with one TD
Daniel Lasco, five carries for 30 yards
Travaris Cadet, five catches for 26 yards
Baltimore Ravens
Thaddeus Lewis, 8 of 13 for 55 yards
Bobby Rainey, nine carries for 42 yards and one TD