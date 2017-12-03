Up Next
  • Fri., Dec. 01, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CST Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Sun., Dec. 03, 2017 12:00 PM CST Live New Orleans Saints vs. Panthers The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
  • Mon., Dec. 04, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CST Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Tue., Dec. 05, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CST Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Wed., Dec. 06, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CST Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Thu., Dec. 07, 2017 7:25 PM CST Live New Orleans Saints at Falcons The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
  • Fri., Dec. 08, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CST Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Mon., Dec. 11, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CST Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Tue., Dec. 12, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CST Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Wed., Dec. 13, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CST Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
Former Saints quarterback John Fourcade to appear at Saints Hall of Fame Museum

Posted 1 hour ago

By NewOrleansSaints.com

Fourcade will sign autographs before Saints-Panthers game

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback John Fourcade will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 1:30 p.m.-2:45 p.m., prior to the New Orleans Saints home game vs. the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

A native of Gretna and a and former star at Archbishop Shaw, Fourcade went on to star at Ole Miss and was the MVP of the Senior Bowl. He played for the New Orleans Saints from 1987-1990, passing for 14 touchdowns. 

Fourcade will be available for autographs and pictures. 

The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The museum is open on game days two hours prior to game time until just before kickoff and for 45 minutes following each home game. Admission is free on game day with a ticket to the game.

The museum is open weekdays by appointment between 9 p.m. and 2 p.m. at a cost of $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, children under 12 and for groups of 10 or more.

For more information, call (504) 471-2192, e-mailsaintshalloffame@yahoo.com or visitwww.saintshalloffame.com

 