Former Saints quarterback John Fourcade to appear at Saints Hall of Fame Museum Dec. 3

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback John Fourcade will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 1:30 p.m.-2:45 p.m., prior to the New Orleans Saints home game vs. the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

A native of Gretna and a and former star at Archbishop Shaw, Fourcade went on to star at Ole Miss and was the MVP of the Senior Bowl. He played for the New Orleans Saints from 1987-1990, passing for 14 touchdowns.

Fourcade will be available for autographs and pictures.

The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The museum is open on game days two hours prior to game time until just before kickoff and for 45 minutes following each home game. Admission is free on game day with a ticket to the game.

The museum is open weekdays by appointment between 9 p.m. and 2 p.m. at a cost of $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, children under 12 and for groups of 10 or more.

For more information, call (504) 471-2192, e-mailsaintshalloffame@yahoo.com or visitwww.saintshalloffame.com.