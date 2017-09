1. John DeShazier sat down at the Barrowboy and Banker Pub, the official pub of the New Orleans Saints. See an inside look of the pub here.

2. After a three game suspension, Willie Snead IV will be back in action this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Snead is the second-leading returning receiver from last year and recorded 72 catches, 895 yards, and four touchdowns in 15 games last season. Read more about Snead and what his return means for the Saints here.

3. Sean Payton spoke with the media about the challenges going into Sunday's game. See what Payton had to say here.

4. There are 10 things Saints fans need to know about the Miami Dolphins. Find out what they are here.

5. Watch the week 4 preview and find out the keys to victory here.