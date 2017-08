The Saints will face the Ravens tomorrow at 7:00 PM

1. The Saints will finish off the preseason against the Baltimore Ravens at home on Thursday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Find tickets to the game.

2. On Monday night, New Orleans made a trade with the Eagles to acquire long snapper Jon Dorenbos . Payton said Dorenbos’ resume made the move a logical one. Read more...

3. Drew Brees spoke to the media following Tuesday's practice. Check out everything he had to say.

4. Rookie Arthur Maulet likes the pressure of trying to make Saints roster. Thursday vs. Ravens is an important game for the Bonnabel product. Read DeShazier's take.

5. John DeShazier and Sean Kelley talk New Orleans Saints football at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on August 29, 2017. For the latest on the Saints, check out yesterday's Afternoon Wrap.