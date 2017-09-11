Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 5

New Orleans finished second overall in total defense.

1. The Saints will head to Minnesota this week in preperations for their Monday night season opener against the Vikings.

3. The Saints have finished making their tough decisions and have their roster set for the season opener. Check out photos of the faces of your 2017 Saints 53-man roster.

4. Walter Jones, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who was a teammate and friend of the late Cortez Kennedy, is launching an initiative called 96 Check in memory of Kennedy, who died May 23, 2017 at age 48. See more details about this event.

5. If you missed the Saintsations' performances from last Thursday's preseason finale you can rewatch them all here.