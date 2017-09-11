Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 7

Gameday is only 4 days away! Here's what you need to know.

1. The Saints are searching for their first season opening win since 2013. How important is starting fast for the Saints? Sean Kelley breaks down the Saints heading into Week 1 of the regular season in this edition of the Afternoon Wrap presented by ACME Oyster House.

2. NFL Network's Kyle Brandt explains why this Saints team is his dark horse Super Bowl contender. Watch the video.

3. Deuce McAllister was one Wednesday's Black and Blue Report. Hear the Saints legend break down the Week 1 matchup.

4. Zach Strief talks about the challenge of going up against a strong Minnesota front seven. "It's a chance to test yourself very quickly." - Watch Streif and all of the players' media availability from Wednesday.

