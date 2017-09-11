Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Fri., Sep. 08, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Sat., Sep. 09, 2017 7:30 AM - 10:00 AM CDT Saints Kickoff Run 5K Kickoff the Saints season at the sixth annual 5K (3.1 miles) race! Register here >>
  • Mon., Sep. 11, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Mon., Sep. 11, 2017 6:10 PM CDT Live New Orleans Saints at Vikings The New Orleans Saints take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
  • Wed., Sep. 13, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Fri., Sep. 15, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 12:00 PM CDT Live New Orleans Saints vs. Patriots The New Orleans Saints take on the New England Patriots at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
  • Mon., Sep. 18, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Wed., Sep. 20, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Fri., Sep. 22, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
View More Events »

News and Events

Print
RSS

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 7

Posted 1 hour ago

By NewOrleansSaints.com

Gameday is only 4 days away! Here's what you need to know.

1. The Saints are searching for their first season opening win since 2013. How important is starting fast for the Saints? Sean Kelley breaks down the Saints heading into Week 1 of the regular season in this edition of the Afternoon Wrap presented by ACME Oyster House.

2. NFL Network's Kyle Brandt explains why this Saints team is his dark horse Super Bowl contender. Watch the video.

3. Deuce McAllister was one Wednesday's Black and Blue Report. Hear the Saints legend break down the Week 1 matchup.

4. Zach Strief talks about the challenge of going up against a strong Minnesota front seven. "It's a chance to test yourself very quickly." - Watch Streif and all of the players' media availability from Wednesday.

5. See the Saints from every angle. Watch exclusive All-22 and Endzone angle footage that pros, GMs, scouts, and broadcasters from around the league use. Click the banner below to start your free trial today.