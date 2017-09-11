Up Next
  • Thu., Aug. 31, 2017 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM CDT Live New Orleans Saints vs. Ravens The New Orleans Saints take on the Baltimore Ravens at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
  • Fri., Sep. 01, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Wed., Sep. 06, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Fri., Sep. 08, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Sat., Sep. 09, 2017 7:30 AM - 10:00 AM CDT Saints Kickoff Run 5K Kickoff the Saints season at the sixth annual 5K (3.1 miles) race! Register here >>
  • Mon., Sep. 11, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Mon., Sep. 11, 2017 6:10 PM CDT Live New Orleans Saints at Vikings The New Orleans Saints take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
  • Wed., Sep. 13, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Fri., Sep. 15, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 12:00 PM CDT Live New Orleans Saints vs. Patriots The New Orleans Saints take on the New England Patriots at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Aug. 31

Posted 1 hour ago

By NewOrleansSaints.com

The Saints will face the Ravens tonight at 7:00 PM

1. The Saints finish off the preseason against the Baltimore Ravens at home tonight at 7:00 P.M. CST in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Find tickets to the game.

2. Take a look at the internet coverage of the Saints and the NFL with today's Morning Break.

3. Catch up on everything you need to know for the Saints' preseason finale. Read the Gameday Guide.

4. Check out the top six plays by the New Orleans Saints from the 2017 preseason. Watch the top plays.

5. Don’t overlook the final preseason game.  John DeShazier talks about the five Saints to watch vs. the Ravens in tonights preseason finale.