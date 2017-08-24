Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Aug. 24

5 things to know about the Saints' heading into their third preseason game.

1. The Saints hold their final Fan Fest Training Camp event today starting at 9:30 A.M. at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Get Training Camp Info.

2. Rewatch the Saints' preseason win against the Chargers (as well as all the past NFL games) with a free Gamepass trial. Signup here.

3. The Saints held a closed practice on Wednesday. Watch the Afternoon Wrap the catch what you missed.

4. Free agent A.J. Klein likely will be as much of a won’t-come-off-the-field linebacker as the Saints will have this season. Read DeShazier's full take on Klein's impact on the defense.

5. Watch Wednesday's Quarterback Challenge. The competition went down to the wire in the Cooler Cooldown.