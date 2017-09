Saints open the season Monday night at the Vikings on ESPN

1. The New Orleans Saints will leave on Sunday, Sept. 10 for Minneapolis and according to Coach Sean Payton likely will have a walk-through at U.S. Bank Stadium, which opened in 2016. Monday will be the Saints' first game at the stadium.

2. The Saints signed Zach Wood to be their long snapper. Read John DeShazier's story on the former Cowboy.

3. Offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk talked to the media Saturday about making his first NFL start Monday.

4. The final injury report was released Saturday and three Saints have been ruled out. Read the report.

5. Ian Carr won the men's division of the Saints 5k presented by Chevron for the fifth time. Read about his win and see all of our photos from the event.