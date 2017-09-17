Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 11

1. The Saints fell to the Vikings on Monday night 29-19. They'll look to bounce back next week against the Patriots in their home opener at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at noon.

2. John DeShazier gave away his helmet stickers for the best performers on both sides of the ball for the Saints. See who earned a sticker this week.

3. Sean Payton addressed the media after Monday's game. "We are in a sprint now to improve." Catch everything Payton had to say postgame.

4. Brees praised the play of rookie left tackle Ryan Ramczyk , who had the tough task of going up against pro bowler Everson Griffen all night. See all the Saints players' quotes.

5. With five trips to the red zone resulting in four field goals and one touchdown, John DeShazier thought there was "too much meat left on the bone" for the Saints offense. See what else he had to say about last night's match up in his post game analysis.