Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Wed., Sep. 13, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Fri., Sep. 15, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 12:00 PM CDT Live New Orleans Saints vs. Patriots The New Orleans Saints take on the New England Patriots at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
  • Mon., Sep. 18, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Wed., Sep. 20, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Fri., Sep. 22, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Sun., Sep. 24, 2017 12:00 PM CDT Live New Orleans Saints at Panthers The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
  • Mon., Sep. 25, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Wed., Sep. 27, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Fri., Sep. 29, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
View More Events »

News and Events

Print
RSS

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 11

Posted 43 minutes ago

By NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints opened the season Monday night at the Vikings on ESPN

1. The Saints fell to the Vikings on Monday night 29-19. They'll look to bounce back next week against the Patriots in their home opener at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at noon.

2. John DeShazier gave away his helmet stickers for the best performers on both sides of the ball for the Saints. See who earned a sticker this week.

3. Sean Payton addressed the media after Monday's game. "We are in a sprint now to improve." Catch everything Payton had to say postgame.

4. Brees praised the play of rookie left tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who had the tough task of going up against pro bowler Everson Griffen all night. See all the Saints players' quotes.

5. With five trips to the red zone resulting in four field goals and one touchdown, John DeShazier thought there was "too much meat left on the bone" for the Saints offense. See what else he had to say about last night's match up in his post game analysis.