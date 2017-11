Cyber Monday deals with 30% off ALL ORDERS.

1. Make sure you check out the New Orleans Saints Cyber Monday deals with 30% off ALL ORDERS.

2. Photos from the Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams will be up this afternoon, be sure to check them out here.

3. In case you missed it, check out this video of Alvin Kamara hurdling a defender with ease.

4. Be sure to tune into The Black and Blue Report with Sean Kelley and John DeShazier today at noon.

5. Sean Payton will speak to the media today, make sure you look for quotes from his call this afternoon.