Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 4

Sean Payton spoke to the media on victory Monday.

1. The New Orleans Saints defeated the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 3. Make sure you check out the photos from the game here.





2. Keep an eye out for Sean Payton's quotes from his victory Monday conference call coming this afternoon.

3. John DeShazier will give us the turning point from the Week 13 game against the Carolina Panthers. Check out that article here this afternoon.

4. Tune into the Black and Blue Report today at noon with guests John DeShazier and Fox Sports sideline reporter, Jen Hale.

5. As part of the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative, we get a 360° view of our players personal causes.