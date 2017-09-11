Up Next
  • Mon., Aug. 28, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Wed., Aug. 30, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Thu., Aug. 31, 2017 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM CDT Live New Orleans Saints vs. Ravens The New Orleans Saints take on the Baltimore Ravens at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
  • Fri., Sep. 01, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Wed., Sep. 06, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Fri., Sep. 08, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Sat., Sep. 09, 2017 7:30 AM - 10:00 AM CDT Saints Kickoff Run 5K Kickoff the Saints season at the sixth annual 5K (3.1 miles) race! Register here >>
  • Mon., Sep. 11, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Mon., Sep. 11, 2017 6:10 PM CDT Live New Orleans Saints at Vikings The New Orleans Saints take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
  • Wed., Sep. 13, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
News and Events

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Aug. 28

Posted 1 hour ago

By NewOrleansSaints.com

The Saints get back to work today after their 13-0 Preseason win over the Texans.

1. The team returns to practice today as the preseason wraps up Thursday night vs. the Baltimore Ravens at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

2. Start your day with all the Saints related news around the web presented by Community Coffee. Take a look at the internet coverage of the Saints and the NFL.

3. Check out behind the scenes photos of Saintsations media day on August 27, 2017. View the Saintsations photo gallery.

4. Video of Drew Brees on the field after the Saints win vs the Texans on Saturday. Watch Drew Brees after Saturday's win.

5. Hear all the scoring drives from WWL Radio's Jim Henderson from the Saints Preseason Week 3 game against the Texans. Listen to the Calls of the Game.