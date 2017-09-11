Up Next
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 8

Posted 1 hour ago

By NewOrleansSaints.com

RB Adrian Peterson makes Saints debut after 10 seasons and 11,747 yards rushing with Vikings.

1. Sean Kelley breaks down Thursday's Saints related news heading into Week 1 of the regular season in the Afternoon Wrap presented by ACME Oyster House.



2. Adrian Peterson returns to Minnesota where he was the face of the franchise for a decade. He's hungry for a W against his former team. See what else Peterson had to say.



3. In his career Drew Brees is 4-1 vs. Vikings. Brees knows the importance of starting fast and building the confidence and momentum necessary to be successful throughout the year. Watch Brees' Thursday presser.



4. A.J. Klein was named the captain of the Saints defense heading into the season opener. "It's a huge honor for me." Check out Klein's season outlook from his Thursday presser.



5. Sean Payton talks about the challenging Vikings defense, the challenge of stopping rookie Dalvin Cook, and the prospect of Kamara having a solid outing in his first career NFL regular season game. Catch everything Coach Payton said on Thursday.