Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 22

1. The New Orleans Saints have added three defensive linemen, Kendall Langford, Darryl Tapp, and David Parry , to the active roster. This is perhaps in expectation of seeing a power running game from the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Find out more about the additions here.

2. Sean Payton spoke to the media on Thursday, Sept. 21. Payton spoke on the roster changes and the progress of the defense saying, "We feel like we’re building the right (team), putting the right pieces in place to do that." Read more of what Payton had to say.

3. Ken Crawley looks to step up into the open safety position with Marshon Lattimore (concussion) and Sterling Moore (chest) out with injuries. Read John DeShazier's break down of Crawley here.

4. Watch the preview of the Saints vs. Panthers game from NFL Playbook here.