Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 20

1. The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday, Sept. 19 that the team has traded linebacker Stephone Anthony to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2018 undisclosed draft pick.

2. Due to a broken right foot, the Panthers will be playing without their Pro Bowl tight end, Greg Olsen. Eight-year veteran Ed Dickson will look to step into Olsen's role Sunday.

3. The Saints media gathered to learn about the new food offerings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and play in their third annual media flag football game. Photos of the event can be found here.

4. Chase Daniel embraced fatherhood and Thomas Morstead enjoyed his day off with his daughter, Maggie. See more from the Saints on social media this week.

5. The Saintsations performed their pregame routine for fans prior to the start of the Saints and Patriots week two game. Watch their performance here.