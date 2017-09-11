Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sep. 1

1. The New Orleans Saints ended their 2017 preseason campaign with a 14-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints had a chance to win but Will Lutz's 59-yard field-goal attempt with 13 seconds left missed to the right. Watch the game highlights.

2. Hear what Coach Sean Payton had to say about last night's game and the Saints progress heading into the start of the regular season. "I have got a pretty good idea who our starters are going to be. (But) I am not sure right now I could tell you the whole depth (chart) at that position." Watch Payton's Postgame Presser.

3. Last night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, many Saints were playing for their future. Did they do enough to make the team? See what the players had to say after the game.

4. Get an inside look at all of yesterday's happenings. See Fan photos, Game Action, and the Saintsations. Check out the photos from last night's game.

5. The real season for the Saints begins Monday, Sept. 11 against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis. It's the first game of an opening weekend doubleheader of ESPN's "Monday Night Football" with a 6:10 p.m. kickoff.