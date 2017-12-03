Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 1

Saints Coach Sean Payton is scheduled to meet with the media around 1 p.m. today.

1. Be on the look for John DeShazier giving us the key ingredients to a Saints victory over the Carolina Panthers.

2, Saints Coach Sean Payton is scheduled to meet with the media around 1 p.m. today. You watch his press conference here or on the team's Facebook page.

3, The final injury report of the week will be released mid-afternoon. Be looking out for a notification from the team app or a post on one of the team's social media channels for the details.

4. Be sure you're voting your Saints players into the 2018 Pro Bowl. Fans have until Thursday, Dec. 14 to vote!

5. The Saints will kick off against the Carolina Panthers at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday, Dec. 3. Make sure you find your tickets to the game here.