  • Fri., Aug. 25, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Fri., Aug. 25, 2017 10:00 PM - 10:15 PM CDT Live Cox Training Camp Show

    We take a look inside the Saints daily practice from 2017 Training Camp presented by Verizon.
  • Sat., Aug. 26, 2017 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM CDT Live New Orleans Saints vs. Texans The New Orleans Saints take on the Houston Texans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
  • Mon., Aug. 28, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Wed., Aug. 30, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Thu., Aug. 31, 2017 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM CDT Live New Orleans Saints vs. Ravens The New Orleans Saints take on the Baltimore Ravens at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
  • Fri., Sep. 01, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Wed., Sep. 06, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Fri., Sep. 08, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Sat., Sep. 09, 2017 7:30 AM - 10:00 AM CDT Saints Kickoff Run 5K Kickoff the Saints season at the sixth annual 5K (3.1 miles) race! Register here >>
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Aug. 25

Posted 52 minutes ago

By NewOrleansSaints.com

5 things to know about the Saints' for Friday as they await their home preseason opener.

1. The Saints and Texans finished up their joint practices on Thursday as they prepare for their preseason matchup on Saturday at 7:00 P.M. in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Find Tickets.

2. As mandated by the NFL, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will use walk-through metal detectors at all entry gates to enhance safety and security. This will be in effect for Saturday's 7 p.m. game vs. the Houston Texans. Read the full article to be prepared for gameday.

3. Check out what Sean Kelley and John DeShazier observed at Thursday's practice. Watch Thursday's Afternoon Wrap presented by Acme Oyster House.

4. See what Sean Payton had to say about working with the Texans, their upcoming preseason matchup, as well as all the Saints' roster moves. Read more.

5. Rewatch the Saints' preseason win against the Chargers (as well as all the past NFL games) with a free Gamepass trial. Signup here.