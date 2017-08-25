Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Aug. 25

5 things to know about the Saints' for Friday as they await their home preseason opener.

1. The Saints and Texans finished up their joint practices on Thursday as they prepare for their preseason matchup on Saturday at 7:00 P.M. in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Find Tickets.

2. As mandated by the NFL, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will use walk-through metal detectors at all entry gates to enhance safety and security. This will be in effect for Saturday's 7 p.m. game vs. the Houston Texans. Read the full article to be prepared for gameday.

3. Check out what Sean Kelley and John DeShazier observed at Thursday's practice. Watch Thursday's Afternoon Wrap presented by Acme Oyster House.

4. See what Sean Payton had to say about working with the Texans, their upcoming preseason matchup, as well as all the Saints' roster moves. Read more.

5. Rewatch the Saints' preseason win against the Chargers (as well as all the past NFL games) with a free Gamepass trial. Signup here.