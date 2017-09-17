Five former New Orleans Saints among 108 modern-era nominees for 2018 Hall of Fame

Five New Orleans Saints players - linebacker Sam Mills, defensive tackle La'Roi Glover, cornerback Eric Allen, fullback Lorenzo Neal and center Jay Hilgenberg - are among 108 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

Saints legend Morten Andersen was inducted into the Hall of Fame last month, joining Rickey Jackson and Willie Roaf as Saints legends in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Former General Manager Jim Finks is also in the Hall.

Mills, a featured member of the Saints famed Dome Patrol defense, played with the Saints from 1986-1994 before ending his remarkable career with the Carolina Panthers.

Glover, who started his NFL career with Oakland in 1996, played with the Saints from 1997-2001 and then played for another seven years with the Dallas and St. Louis.

Allen, who played 14 seasons in the NFL, was on the Saints from 1995-96-97 starting all 48 games he played for the Black and Gold.

Neal, a bruising fullback, played with the Saints from 1993-1996. He played for another 11 seasons after leaving the Saints.

Hilgenberg only played in New Orleans in 1993, the last of his 13 seasons in the NFL.

According to a release from the Hall, 18 finalists will be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual selection meeting on “Selection Saturday,” the day before Super Bowl LII. The finalists will consist of 15 Modern-Era finalists, the recently named Senior Finalists, Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer, and the Contributor Finalist, Bobby Beathard.

The Selection Committee will meet on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 in Minneapolis to elect the Class of 2018. While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the selection process by-laws provide that between four and eight new members will be selected.