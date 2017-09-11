Dudley Debosier announced official injury lawyers of the New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints announced today that the law firm of Dudley DeBosier has been named the exclusive and official injury lawyers of the team.

In celebration of this new partnership, Dudley DeBosier is teaming up with Uber to launch the #DDBSaints FREE Safe Ride Home Program. This program provides free Uber rides home to fans attending Saints games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Interested fans can learn more and pre-register for their free Uber code at: http://www.dudleydebosier.com/saints

“We are excited, honored, and humbled to be the Official Injury Lawyers of the New Orleans Saints,” said Dudley and DeBosier Managing Partner, Chad Dudley. “The Saints are a part of New Orleans, and a part of Louisiana. We look forward to this partnership and to the upcoming season.”

About the New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints were established in 1967. In addition to posting one of the top records in the NFL since 2006 and winning Super Bowl XLIV, the Saints have emphasized being a leader off the field in the Gulf Coast community. Community service and participation in making positive, lasting impacts on the community are core beliefs and expectations of the organization.

About Dudley and DeBosier

At Dudley DeBosier, we want to change the way people think about attorneys, one relationship at a time. We have been standing up for people who have been injured in all kinds of crashes and helping them receive the financial support they need to heal. Our firm has represented thousands of people in Louisiana over the years, and with offices in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Shreveport; we are able to serve clients anywhere in Louisiana.