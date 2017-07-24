Up Next
News and Events

Drew Brees makes NFL Network's list of Top 100 players at No. 16

Posted 9 hours ago

By NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints quarterback makes his seventh career appearance on the list.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees came in at No. 16 on the NFL Network's list of the Top 100 players.

The Network revealed players ranked from No. 20-11 Monday night.

In 2016, Brees posted his NFL-record fifth 5,000-yard passing season – all other quarterbacks combined have four – by completing 471 of 673 passes for 5,208 yards and 37 touchdowns, with 15 interceptions. It was the third time in 11 seasons as a New Orleans Saint that Brees completed at least 70 percent of his passes, and the NFL-record seventh time he has led the league in passing yards.

Brees had the third-most passing touchdowns, and led an offense that scored 29.3 yards per game, second-most in the league. The Saints led the league in total offense and haven’t finished lower than sixth since he joined the franchise in 2006.

Drew joins teammate Adrian Peterson who appeared on the list at No. 98. Brees was also recently named No. 52 on ESPN's World Fame 100 list which ranks the biggest names in sports.