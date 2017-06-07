Coby Fleener's Cleats from My Cause, My Cleats Up for Auction

During Week #13 of the 2016 regular season, NFL players were allowed the opportunity to highlight the charitable organization or causes that are important to them by donning customized cleats in-game as part of the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats campaign.

NFL Auction has been featuring weekly online auctions of the autographed game-worn cleats where 100% of funds raised will be donated to the charities selected by the players.

Saints Tight End Coby Fleener ’s autographed cleats from the New Orleans Saints versus Detroit Lions game are now live on the auction’s site.

Fleener’s selected charity is A21 (www.A21.org), a non-profit organization that is committed to the fight against human trafficking and is fueled by radical hope that human beings everywhere will be rescued from bondage and completely restored.

When asked what prompted him to bring awareness to the organization, Fleener said, “After hearing Christine Cain speak at a conference and hearing numerous accounts of human trafficking and slavery I couldn’t help but imagine how painful it would be if someone in my family was forced into slavery.”

To bid on Fleener’s cleats in support of A21, CLICK HERE.



