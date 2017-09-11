Up Next
  • Wed., Aug. 30, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Thu., Aug. 31, 2017 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM CDT Live New Orleans Saints vs. Ravens The New Orleans Saints take on the Baltimore Ravens at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
  • Fri., Sep. 01, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Wed., Sep. 06, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Fri., Sep. 08, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Sat., Sep. 09, 2017 7:30 AM - 10:00 AM CDT Saints Kickoff Run 5K Kickoff the Saints season at the sixth annual 5K (3.1 miles) race! Register here >>
  • Mon., Sep. 11, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Mon., Sep. 11, 2017 6:10 PM CDT Live New Orleans Saints at Vikings The New Orleans Saints take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
  • Wed., Sep. 13, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Fri., Sep. 15, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
Chuck Commiskey to appear at Saints Hall of Fame Museum Thursday

Posted 50 minutes ago

By NewOrleansSaints.com

Commiskey played in 34 games for the Saints from 1986-88 and was part of the first-ever winning season in franchise history in 1987.

Former New Orleans Saints guard Chuck Commiskey will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum Thursday from 5 p.m.-6:15 p.m., prior to the Saints home game against the Baltimore Ravens. Commiskey will be available for autographs and pictures.

The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The museum is open for two hours prior to each New Orleans Saints home game and for 45 minutes following each home game. The museum is free of charge on game days to all holding tickets to the game.

The museum is available for viewing by appointment weekdays between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at a cost of $7 per adult, $5 for seniors, military, children under 12 and groups of 10. For more information, visit www.saintshalloffame.com, e-mail saintshalloffame@yahoo.com or call (504) 471-2192.