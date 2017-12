Kamara leads the NFL in yards per carry at 7.1 (546 yards on 77 carries).

Alvin Kamara has been selected as the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 12.

During the Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Rams, Kamara showed his versatility by rushing for 87 yards on five carries and one touchdown, and by catching six passes for 101 yards and one touchdown.

Kamara has won Rookie of the Week:

Week 4 Saints vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 9 Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10 Saints vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 11 Saints vs. Washington Redskins

Week 12 Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams