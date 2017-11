This is the second time Kamara has been selected for the award.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been selected as the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 12. This is the second time Kamara has been selected as the FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

During the Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Rams, Kamara showed his versatility by rushing for 87 yards on five carries and one touchdown, and by catching six passes for 101 yards and one touchdown.