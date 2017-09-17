10 things Saints fans need to know about the New England Patriots

1. The New Orleans Saints-New England Patriots game will kick off Sunday, Sept. 17 at noon. The game will be played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and can be viewed on CBS (WWL-4).

2. New England leads the series with the Saints 9-4. They first played in 1972.

3. Seven of the 12 games have been decided by a touchdown or less - including two by a field goal.

4. The Patriots finished with an 8-0 road record last season and will look to continue that success on Sunday.

5. It's the first regular season matchup between the teams since October 2013. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw a 17-yard touchdown pass with five seconds remaining to secure that win for the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

6. The Saints and Patriots are the highest scoring teams in the NFL since the 2010 season with the Patriots scoring 3,433 points and the Saints scoring 3,103 points.

7. New England Coach Bill Belichick spoke with the media Wednesday about the Saints' numerous weapons. See what he had to say about quarterback Drew Brees , running back Adrian Peterson , and more here.

8. Both teams are coming off of a loss in Week 1. The Saints fell to the Minnesota Vikings 29-19. The Patriots lost at home to the Kansas City Chiefs 42-27.

9. The Patriots have lost a season opener and gone on to win the Super Bowl three times with Belichick and Brady, according to ESPN staff writier Mike Reiss.

10. Brandin Cooks, who spent his first three seasons with the Saints, will be returning to Mercedes-Benz Superdome with a new name across his chest. New England's first-round pick (No. 32 overall) and third-round pick (No. 103) of the 2017 draft were traded to the Saints in exchange for Cooks and a fourth-round pick.