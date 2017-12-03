10 things Saints fans need to know about the Carolina Panthers

1. Greg Olsen, the Carolina Panthers' star tight end and leading receiver, left last week's game against the New York Jets with an “aggravated foot injury” on his previously surgically repaired foot. Olsen has missed eight games this season due to the injury, making this the first time in nine seasons that Olsen hasn’t played all 16 games. Olsen is reported, “okay” according to Ian Rapoport.



2. Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess reeled in seven catches for a season-high 108 yards against the Jets. No receiver other than Funchess had a reception in the Week 12 win. Since receiver Kelvin Benjamin was traded to the Buffalo Bills, Funchess has had a three-game total 286 yards with two touchdowns.

3. The Carolina defense allows 83.2 rushing yards per game which is third fewest in the NFL.

4. Linebacker Luke Kuechly is tied for No. 1 in interceptions among linebackers in the NFL with three. Kuechly has eight pass deflections and two fumble recoveries, including one last Sunday which resulted in a 34-yard touchdown.

5. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton ranks No. 23 in the league in yards per game. Newton also ranks No. 30 in third down passing in the NFL.

6. Rookie running back Christian McCaffrey (first-round pick in 2017) has been a go-to player for the Panthers. McCaffrey has 268 rushing yards on 76 carries and 468 receiving yards on 59 receptions. In last Sunday’s game against the Jets, McCaffrey totaled 97 yards, his second highest this season (first highest was 117 yards against the New Orleans Saints).

7. Defensively, nine-time Pro Bowler Julius Peppers leads the way for Carolina. The 16-year veteran defensive end ranks No. 8 in the league in sacks with 8.5. Peppers also has two forced fumbles.

8. Tackle Ryan Kalil, an 11-year veteran, has been battling a neck injury for most of the season. Kalil was reportedly cleared for last Sunday’s game against the Jets, but saw no snaps.

9. Panthers right guard Trai Turner, former LSU Tiger, is a two-time Pro Bowler and has spent four years with the team.

10. Carolina played New Orleans in Charlotte during Week 3 and came into the game 2-0. New Orleans came into the game 0-2 but quickly took control and defeated the Panthers 34-13. Those 34 points are the most Carolina has allowed in a game all season. The win in Charlotte began the Saints' eight-game win streak which ended in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams.