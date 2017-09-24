10 things Saints fans need to know about the Carolina Panthers

1. The New Orleans Saints will play the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium at noon Sunday, Sept. 24. Fans can watch the game on Fox (WVUE-8) or stream live with NFL Game Pass.

2. Defensive end Julius Peppers is back with the Panthers after spending the previous seven seasons with the Packers (2014-16) and Bears (2010-2013). He already has 2.5 sacks this season. Carolina made Peppers the second overall pick in the 2002 NFL draft.

3. The Saints have a 10-11 road record against Carolina.

4. Of the 43 games in the series, 21 have been decided by eight points or less, with New Orleans winning 10.

5. Saints quarterback Drew Brees has a 65.9 completion percentage compared to Cam Newton's 59.6 percent.

6. The Carolina Panthers have dominated time of possession this season, holding the ball an average of 36 minutes, 37 seconds.

7. Due to a broken right foot, the Panthers will be playing without their Pro Bowl tight end, Greg Olsen. Eight-year veteran Ed Dickson will look to step into Olsen's role Sunday.

8. Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was voted No. 20 in the top 100 players going into 2017 by the NFLNetwork. Saints quarterback Drew Brees was No. 16 on the list and running back Adrian Peterson was No. 98. Read the entire list here.

9. Carolina is 2-0 after beating the Buffalo Bills 9-3 on Sunday.

10. Carolina defense has held its opponent to three points in the first two games. Steve Wilks, defensive coordinator for the Panthers, discussed the upcoming contest against the Saints: "It's going to be a challenge for us as a team... (Brees) has seen every look you can give him."