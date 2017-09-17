10 Things Saints Fans Need To Know About Sunday's Matchup

The Saints and Patriots are the highest scoring teams in the NFL since the 2010 season.

1. Saints vs. Patriots will kick off on Sunday, September 17th at 12pm CT. The game will be played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and can be viewed on CBS.

2. New England Patriots lead the series with the New Orleans Saints 9-4 dating back to 1972.

3. Seven of the twelve games have been decided by a touchdown or less - including two by a field goal.

4. The Patriots finished with an 8-0 road record last season and will look to continue that record when they travel to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

5. Saints face off against the Patriots for their first regular season match up since Oct. 2013. During this game, Tom Brady threw a 17-yard touchdown pass with five second remaining in the game to secure the win for the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

6. The Saints and Patriots are the highest scoring teams in the NFL since the 2010 season with Saints scoring 3,103 and Patriots scoring 3, 433.

7. Bill Belichick spoke with the media about the Saints numerous weapons. See what he had to say about Brees, Peterson, and more here.

8. Both teams are coming off of a loss in Week 1. Saints fell to the Minnesota Vikings 29-19. Patriots lost at home to the Kansas City Chiefs 42-27.

9. Patriots have lost a season opener and gone on to win the Super Bowl three times with Belichick and Brady according to ESPN staff writier, Mike Reiss.

10. Brandin Cooks, who spent his first three seasons with the Saints, will be returning to Mercedes-Benz Superdome with a new name across his chest. The first-round pick (No.32) and third-round pick (No.103) of the draft were traded to the Saints in exchange for Cooks.